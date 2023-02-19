Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has once again recorded a blockbuster Sunday. Yes, after an impressive box office show on Saturday, the film witnessed a healthy jump on its 4th Sunday i.e. day 26. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

This Friday, we saw Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada and Paul Rudd led Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theatres. These two biggies took away a huge chunk of screens among themselves. Despite that, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer continued run in its own league. Surprisingly, it witnessed an increase in show count yesterday and today.

Yesterday, Pathaan had earned 3.32 crores and if early trends of day 26 are to go by, the film is earning anywhere between 4.30-4.50 crores. Remember, these are the numbers for 4th Sunday, so it’s no less than blockbuster collections. With this, the grand total at the Indian box office stands at 515.72-515.92 crores (inclusive of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu langauges).

Just like yesterday, Pathaan witnessed a jump yet again in national cinema chains (PVR, INOX and Cinepolis) and mass centers. Considering tomorrow is a working day, the occupancy for night shows didn’t show a crazy trend, otherwise the collections would have been in a slight higher range.

Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of Pathaan stands at a whopping 988 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

