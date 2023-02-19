Pathaan Box Office: Crosses Profit Of 100%, Bollywood Gets Its First Bonafide 'Hit' Of 2023!

It’s been a wait of over 4 years and Shah Rukh Khan has compensated his hiatus by delivering a mega success with Pathaan. The film started off on a historic note at the box office and it’s almost a month, the film is refusing to slow down its record-breaking spree. Today, we’ll be taking a look at its budget and profit, so keep reading!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer officially starts YRF’s highly-ambitious spy universe. It has turned out to be a perfect comeback vehicle for SRK, who was in search for a big success for years to reclaim his ‘King’ position in Bollywood. Now, he’s back and how!

So far, Pathaan has earned a colossal total of 511.42 crores nett (25 days) at the Indian box office. With this, the film has earned double of its budget. For the unversed, the Shah Rukh Khan led action extravaganza carries a cost of 250 crores. So if we subtract the cost from the total collection, the ROI (Return On Investment) stands at a huge 261.42 crores.

If converted to percentage, Pathaan has earned a profit of 104.56%. So, as per Koimoi’s box office parameters, the film is a Hit! It’s also Bollywood’s first Hit of 2023.

Meanwhile, speaking about the worldwide collection, the Siddharth Anand directorial stands at a gigantic 988 crores gross. It is now just 12 crores away from becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the 1000 crore club.

