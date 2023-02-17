Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan has absolutely hit it out of the park with his latest action entertainer. Not just in India but the overseas numbers have been spectacular too with the film all set to enter the 1000 crore club with its worldwide numbers. And with such huge achievements, SRK has also levelled up in the Star Ranking, leaving behind Ajay Devgn. Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers. Now that the Siddharth Anand directorial has gone past the 500 crore mark, that adds 100 more points in the kitty of SRK.

Post Pathaan’s entry into the 400 crore club, Shah Rukh Khan’s tally had risen up to 1400 points. But now, as the film has entered the 500 crore club, he has got incremented by 100 points (by giving 500 points in the column of 500 crore points). With this, the actor now stands at a tally of 1500 points, levelling the score with Ajay Devgn.

However, despite both Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn sharing the same points, SRK will be placed higher i.e. no. 3 as he has his Pathaan in the 500 crore club, while on the other hand, Ajay has no film in the 500 crore club.

The first two on the list are Salman Khan with 2450 points, followed by Akshay Kumar with 1800 points.

