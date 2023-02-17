Pathaan vs Ant-Man 3 vs Shehzada Box Office Advance Booking: It’s time up for Shah Rukh Khan’s action spectacle to enjoy a solo run because now there are two competitors in the race who are expected to win big. Well, one can say Paul Rudd’s Marvel movie has set the pace for itself while Kartik Aaryan still seems to be slow. Scroll below for the latest updates!

To begin with, Kartik Aaryan is fresh from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the rare Bollywood film that reigned amid the pandemic and the boycott scenario. One only expects Shehzada to get bigger and better but a lot is now dependent on word of mouth and spot bookings. As for Shah Rukh Khan, his film has now passed three weeks at the box office but maintains a steady pace. Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is set for a huge opening and the pre-buzz is massive!

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ant-Man 3 is leading this box office clash with a massive leap. The Paul Rudd starrer has sold over 1.06 lakh tickets at the national chains. Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada follows with the number 2 spot as over 25,000 tickets have been sold but the pace is not very great as compared to Pathaan which has witnessed 17,400 tickets being sold in advance booking for today.

It is to be noted that Pathaan has already milked most that it could at the box office, which means it is still quite great. The film seems to be barely affected by the clash so far. Shehzada will need a strong buzz with its reviews in order to gain momentum at the box office. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the clear winner here but it is to be seen whether the film manages to break previous opening records of other Marvel films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

