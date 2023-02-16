Ever since her debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood. However, she was most applauded as a performer for her movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. Now, as the actress is being questioned about choosing Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada as her next, Kriti broke her silence and opened up about her script choices.

Shehzaada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will see Kriti opposite her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti Sanon has often talked about being typecasted in movies. However, she broke her small-town girl character image with her 2021 drama Mimi in which she played a surrogate mother. As her screen time will be comparatively less in her next, Sanon recently revealed she does not want to become a serious actor and rather explore her options to entertain the audience.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Kriti Sanon opened up about her film choices and revealed she does not want to do the “same thing” every time. She added that her motive is to entertain the audience and provide them with the type of content they would love to watch. Sanon made it clear that she does not want to become “an extremely serious actor” as both she and the audience will get bored soon.

Kriti Sanon further mentioned how she does not have to prove herself as an actor and added how she wants to explore various roles. Talking about Shehzada, the actress said she experienced a “completely different vibe” while filming as she was coming from a serious film like Mimi. “As an actor, you have to keep refreshing yourself and not get limited,” the actress added.

Kriti Sanon also has the mythological film Adipurush in the pipeline. The actor will play the role of Sita opposite Prabhas’ Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Ravan in this Om Raut directorial.

