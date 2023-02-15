After the immense success of RRR, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Jr NTR’s performance on the big screens again. As it has been months since the actor announced his next, tentatively titled NTR 30, with director Koratala Siva, he has been providing his fans with regular updates. Now, as per new reports, the movie will see a rivalry between Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

For the unversed, Jr NTR announced his upcoming film, NTR 30, in May last year. The announcement revealed that the actor is joining hands with director Kortala Siva for the movie. In the meantime, several updates came out regarding the movie’s cast and script.

Last week, several reports suggested that the makers of the movie are looking for a popular face from another industry to cast as the lead antagonist. In an attempt to make the movie for a larger viewer base, the makers have allegedly decided to expand their range. Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Saif Ali Khan were reportedly the names in discussion to play a villain opposite Jr NTR.

Now, as per a report by India Today, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the role of villain opposite Jr NTR. The report further suggests that the producers of the movie are planning to make an official announcement on the day of Pooja. Moreover, the movie will also reportedly mark Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood.

Jr NTR revealed NTR 30 will be released in April 2024, across the world, at Amigo’s pre-release event, further reported the leading daily. The film’s shoot is likely to begin in the first week of March at several locations across Hyderabad, Vizag and Goa. In order to give the film a semi-periodic backdrop, a port and fictional island are to be set up. Hari Krishna K is bankrolling the project under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in action-thriller Vikram Vedha. He will be next seen playing the role of Ravan in Adipurush.

