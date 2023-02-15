Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. Often he is called the God of dance in Bollywood, but it wasn’t always Hrithik who won all the dance competitions. It was filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

Chopra is one of the leading filmmakers in the film industry. He is well known for helming films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Unlike other film stars and directors, Chopra likes to maintain a low profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the second episode of Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, filmmakers Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were seen introducing Aditya Chopra with a childhood anecdote that even his most ardent fans must be unaware of.

KJo revealed in the documentary that as kids, they would attend each other’s birthday parties which had the “inevitable dance competition”. He then said that “year after year”, it was Aditya who won all the competitions and the boy who came second was Hrithik.

Abhishek Bachchan then recalled, “Obviously, when we had birthday parties, there was the inevitable dance competition and the dance competition was the domain of two people. Two rivals. Two opposite sides of style.” Karan Johar then said, “Adi won every dance competition year after year. And who was number 2 to him? Hrithik Roshan”.

Abhishek recalled that Hrithik and Aditya Chopra had a rivalry as soon as they walked into a party. “The minute they’d walk into the party, they’d just be looking at each other with that stare,” he said laughing. Hrithik then recalled that Aditya was “supposed to be the one who grows up and does those dance moves. It’s amazing. I don’t know what happened.”

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Is ‘Very Serious’, May Soon Get Married To Mystery Man Yash Kataria From Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s Reception?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News