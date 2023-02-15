Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s incident has been going on for quite a few months now and during that time, actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi’s names also got entangled. As per reports, it seemed like Sukesh and Jacqueline had a romantic relationship for a brief time period. Recently, the alleged conman Sukesh appeared in front of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) courtroom and shared a message for Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine’s day and cryptically slammed Nora Fatehi. Scroll below to get the scoop!

For the unversed, Sukesh has been accused of a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore and the Bollywood actress Jacqueline was one of the accused persons in that case because of her link to the conman. Rumours were rife that they were a couple when Sukesh allegedly confirmed it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Sukesh Chandrashekhar was making his way to NIA, the media asked about her relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez now, and the conman responded, “Jacqueline has her own reasons for alleging that I used her. Wish Jacqueline happy valentines from my side.” He further mentioned, “When you love someone, you try to protect them.”

When the media further inquired about Nora Fatehi, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar cryptically slammed the actress and called her out as being ‘gold diggers’. He said, “I don’t comment on gold diggers.”

Recently at the Patiala House Court, Jacqueline Fernandez gave her statement against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and claimed that he has ruined her life. Her statement can be read as, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in South Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar’s activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s opinion about Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Pan-India Film Getting Postponed Due To This Crucial Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News