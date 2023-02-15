Ever since the announcement, fans are crazily anticipating Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever pan-India film, Jawan, on the big screen. Especially, after the historic success of Pathaan, the craze for his next is at an all-time high. However, there are some reports going viral all over the internet, stating the film will get postponed due to a crucial reason and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, a long ago, Shah Rukh announced his comeback in 2023 with three films. While his Pathaan has given him a smashing comeback, all eyes are now set on his first collaboration with director Atlee. The project is special for many reasons including it marks Khan’s pan-India debut and also brings him and Vijay Sethupathi together on-screen for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per several reports based on rumours, Jawan will be getting postponed. As per original plans, the film is scheduled to arrive on 2nd June 2023. However, the time frame is very small as it is learnt that the shooting of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is yet to be completed. Post that, heavy VFX work will be done, taking up a lot of time in post-production.

As Jawan will see VFX work from Shah Rukh Khan’s own Redchillies VFX, the actor will make sure that it’s loaded on the technical front. Even though an official confirmation is yet to come, reports state there are high chances of the film getting postponed. It will be interesting to see if it affects Shah Rukh’s Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, which is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2023.

Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Nayanthara in a key role.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Aditya Chopra Slams Nepotism Debate Reflecting On His Own Brother Uday Chopra’s Failed Career: “Imagine A Company Like YRF… Couldn’t Make Him A Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News