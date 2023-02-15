Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has completed 3 weeks at the ticket windows and refuses to slow down. What remains magical is that the craze persists not just in India but even in the overseas market. After breaking several records in the UAE and North America, this action spectacle has finally garnered the #1 spot in Australia. Scroll below for more details!

In its glorious run of 20 days at the box office, Pathaan has raked in a total sum of 953 crores gross worldwide. Out of this, 593 crores gross have been added from the Indian market and the remaining 360 crores gross are from the overseas market. The film has now added another feather to its cap with earnings in Australia.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film has collected A$4.51M so far and surpassed the collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which raked in A$4.50M in its lifetime. The other three in the Top 5 are RRR (A$3.6M), KGF (A$3.45M) and Padmaavat (A$3.16M) respectively.

It is to be noted that Pathaan is yet to conclude its lifetime collections, hence there will be a considerable gap in collections from Baahubali 2, which has currently been surpassed only by an inch.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently won hearts when he conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter platform where a netizen asked him about the box office collections of Pathaan.

Reacting to the same, SRK responded, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

