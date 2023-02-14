Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan is rock-steady at the box office on third Monday, with total worldwide gross at 953 crore.

Pathaan, on its third Monday, saw a solid trending again at reduced ticket rates. It collected 4.20 crore nett in India (Hindi – 4.10 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.10 crore).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big-screen has not only brought back Bollywood but a lot single-screen cinemas came back from the oblivion.

Pathaan has now recorded $43.81 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 493.25 crore (Hindi – 475.95 crore, Dubbed – 17.30 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 953 crore (India gross : 593 crore, overseas : 360 crore)!

Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Netizens Mock Kangana Ranaut As Anupam Kher Calls Alia Bhatt “Born Actress”, Troll Her With “Mera Toh Itana Life Kharab Ho Gaya” Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News