Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starring recently released Pathaan has been the talk of the town for its action sequences and being full of Bollywood masala. While many are celebrating the movie as a festival, the movie definitely brought back the charm of Bollywood movies where audiences are going to theatres in groups.

Along with heavy VFX sequences, SRK has been credited for the success of Pathaan. However, John’s role as the antagonist, Jim did not get much credit. Netizens are calling out the actor and praising his performance as the villain. However, a new edit video shows SRK and John where fans are asking for the duo to appear in Dostana 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video posted by a fan account of John Abraham, johnabraham.nesia on Instagram, shows the poolside scene of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The caption of the video was, “Bromance that we needed”.

So far the video has reached over 178,000 views and most of them are saying that they don’t need Deepika Padukone in the movie. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

A user commented, “They took besharam rang too serious 🥂”. Talking about Dostana 2, another added, “Student of the year mein Rishi Kapoor bhi inki pic ko rkhte thein 😁😁”

In the success meet press conference, SRK kissed John on the cheeks, a user commented, “Jim+pathaan in recently success meet interview >>>❤️”

“I want to see them both in Dostana 2😍💞🥰”, commented another user.

With all the comments, what are your thoughts on John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan’s new pair in the YRF Spy Universe? Comment down below!

Must Read: Anupam Kher Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Trends Amid Pathaan’s Major Box Office Success: “Jab Picture Aachi Hai Toh Duniya Ki Koi Takat Nahi Rok Sakti…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News