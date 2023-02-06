Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, is an unstoppable force at the box office and one of the fastest to touch the 700 crore milestone globally. Fans can’t get enough of Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang and the fast-paced action in Shah Rukh Khan’s triumphant comeback to the big screen.

The onscreen pair has fast become Bollywood’s golden couple and after the success of Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, have made history yet again with ‘Pathaan’, the most successful Bollywood film post-pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have always created magic every time they have come together on screen and the superstar even crooned ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ to Deepika on stage when celebrating the success of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan also credited the industry’s bonafide queen for the ‘s*xiest fight scene’ in the film. Speaking about the beauty, grace, and impact she made in her action sequences, joked Shah Rukh Khan, “Many people have seen it and voh trailer mein bhi hai, ek admi se lipatkar, ghoomakar, usko neeche girake, uspe chadkar usko maarti hai…mere saath aisa karle…itna pyaar hai uske andar…I’m toh jealous of that guy ki yaar itne kareeb se itni khoobsurati aur uske upper baitkar…main bolta ‘aur maar aur maar’ ” Adding with impact, “If I may say so, I think it’s one of the sexiest action scenes that I have seen.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone collaborated for the fourth time in the film Pathaan. The film was released on January 25, 2023, and since then film has broken several records at the box office. In fact, a couple of days back, tickets for the film were slashed as well to attract more audience and it is still unstoppable at the box office.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Warning Bollywood Couple Is For ‘Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spying On Her? Says “Sudhar Jao Nahi Toh Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maarungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News