First it was an entry into the 400 Crore Club and next up it was 425 crores milestone. Well, Pathaan has crossed that as well with ease, what with Sunday turning out to be excellent all over again. After scoring a huge half century last Sunday when 60.75 crores came in, the collections held on well this Sunday as well with 28.50 crores been collected. This is truly excellent as it yet again demonstrates loud and clear that the action thriller has been loved by the audiences and it’s not just the first day, first weekend or a first week show but a lot beyond that.

The Sidharth Anand directed biggie has now collected 429.90 crores already and to think of it, the film has been in the running for just 12 days. There are 11 more days ahead of it before Shehzada arrives on 17th February and that’s a wide open playground where it can keep earning moolah. In fact it’s about how much bigger audience can a film gain now because in the current times the maximum footfalls have come for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pathaan would be aiming to go past that and then earn a few more than that as well, which is amazing.

With the mega success of this Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham & Deepika Padukone film, finally the whole ‘limited audience due to post-pandemic scenario’ has finally been quashed. Now it’s about a good film catching fancy of the audience. It can be an intimate affair [Drishyam 2, The Kashmir Files] or something larger than life [Pathaan, Avatar: The Way of Water] but the message from audiences to filmmakers is clear that if you indeed give them something worthy enough, they would definitely step into theatres for big screen experience.

