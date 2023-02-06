James Cameron’s Avatar 2 continues with its winning momentum at the box office. In the latest development, the film has crossed Cameron’s own all-time blockbuster, Titanic, in overseas collections. Also, it has made its place among the highest-grossing Hollywood films in China by pushing Avengers: Age of Ultron out of the list!

Released on 16th December 2022, the Avatar sequel stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film received appreciation from all across and thanks to its cinematic grandeur, it is still running successfully all across the globe and breaking records.

As per the latest box office update by Deadline, Avatar 2 has amassed a whopping $2.174 billion globally. It includes a huge share from overseas which is $1.538 billion. The domestic market has contributed $636.42 million. With this overseas figure, the film has gone past the overseas lifetime of Titanic ($1.535 billion) and is currently 3rd highest grossing Hollywood film in overseas below Avatar ($2.138 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($1.941 billion).

In China alone, Avatar 2 has made a gigantic sum of $240.60 million so far and has become the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country. It pushed Avengers: Age of Ultron out of the top 10. It had earned $240.11 million.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China:

Avengers: Endgame – $629.10 million The Fate of the Furious – $392.80 million Furious 7 – $390.91 million Avengers: Infinity War – $359.54 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million Aquaman – $291.80 million Venom – $269.19 million Avatar – $261.82 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $261.22 million Avatar 2 – $240.60 million

