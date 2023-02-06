Pathaan Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: It is too good to be true, for a Bollywood film to shine this bright during the post-pandemic scenario. As most know, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was also facing a lot of backlash due to the Besharam Rang controversy and many even demanded a boycott. But with content and SRK’s stardom, this Siddharth Anand directorial has surpassed all expectations. Scroll below for details on today’s trend!

The film co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has earned 401.40 crores nett at the Indian box office and 780 crores gross worldwide in 11 days. Day 12 was humungous with over 25 crores coming just from the Indian box office. The official numbers about the same are yet to come.

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Pathaan is registering morning occupancy in the range of 8-9% all across the country on day 13. This remains on the equal lines as last Friday at the box office. A drop was expected but for the film to come this long and then witness such numbers, is impressive!

We know the dill – it is the evening and night shows that will majorly decide the total collections earned by Pathaan on day 13. But it remains highly crucial for the film to make as much money as possible before Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit the theatre screens.

Meanwhile, it is YRF that is celebrating the most with a film that has turned out to be the biggest affair in their spy universe. Pathaan has left behind biggies like War and Tiger Zinda Hai to put across a whole new unprecedented feat at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

