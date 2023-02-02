Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Shehzada has already garnered a few controversies focussing on its release. However, it seems the movie has landed on another trouble weeks ahead of its release as the OG movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun is set to release on YouTube. Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms talked about it in a recent media conversation. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Kartik’s Shehzada is a Hindi spin-off of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. It is already streaming on Netflix and has been there on satellite of TV channels, but now it is set to release on YouTube just a few days ahead of the Hindi movie release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms opened up about his decision to release Allu Arjun’s movie ahead of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada as it can affect it’s box office business. Manish shared, “If I have purchased a film why would someone else decide things for me? I’m not aware of it. I only understand my business. I paid a huge amount of money to buy the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I was expecting the movie on satellite channel for the last one year. We have taken a call that once we finish one year, we will put it on YouTube. That one year has got over, so we’re putting it on YouTube. The one year call was our internal scene.”

Going further in the conversation, Manish Shah revealed, “Why will Shehzada’s business get affected? That’s a Hindi movie. And this is a South movie. This film is already on Netflix. People have already watched it on Netflix. It was one of the most-viewed movies on Netflix in 2022. I have not received any calls (from the makers of Shehzada).”

When he was asked what if Shehzada makers call him to take necessary actions and how he would react to it, the director of Goldmines Telefilms shared, “I don’t know as of now. How can I talk about the ifs and buts. We’ll cross the bridge when the situation comes around.”

Well, it seems like the situation has already become quite heated up. For the unversed, as per reports, Kartik Aaryan‘s Shehzada has postponed its release date by one week to keep the focus on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office success. Now, it will release on February 17, 2023, reportedly. Let us know your thoughts about it!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Pathaan: John Abraham’s Character Jim To Have A Prequel & A Crossover With ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan? Director Siddharth Anand Reveals “It’s A Universe & You Can Do Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News