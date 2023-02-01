Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is currently basking in the success of the film. Released last week, the film has shattered maximum records at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham the film has emerged as the first Hindi film ever to become to cross 600 crore at the box office and the first fastest film to cross the 100 crore mark.

While fans can’t stop lauding SRK’s character in the film, a section of social media has also been demanding a different film for John’s character Jim. But looks like it might happen. Scroll down to read the details below.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently opened up about the success of the film and Yash Raj Film (YRF) plans on expanding the spy verse with its upcoming films Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. During his recent interview, when the director was asked if there’s a prequel to Jim’s character, he gave an interesting answer.

Siddharth Anand first said it is very early to talk about the same as he feels “Jim’s character does warrant a prequel. When asked if there could be a crossover with Jim and Kabir, he told Pinkvilla, “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?”

While talking about Pathaan and Kabir’s crossover, Siddharth Anand said, “Obviously, there was thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst for getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen.”

Well, it has already got us excited. What about you? Do let us know!

