Bollywood actresses have not just been through the ‘eye candy’ phase but there was so much behind the scenes they had to undergo, even to live up to that title. While casting couch remains one aspect, many divas have opened up about how they were asked to get surgeries done for fuller chests and better buttocks. Sameera Reddy is the latest addition who speaks about her ‘s*xy Sam’ phase. Scroll below for details.

Of late, Sameera has turned all her insecurities into her strength. She’s using her position to normalize stretch marks, and grey hair and burst the ‘ideal beauty standards.’ The actress has also opened up about her postpartum phase in the past and how she cut off from people, and faced major breakdowns to come to terms with her body.

Sameera Reddy made her Bollywood debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She was once termed the ‘s*x symbol’ because of her glamorous on-screen avatars. While all the glitz and glam had her under the radar, she would starve herself and survive on ‘one’ idli to achieve that look.

Sameera Reddy in a conversation with mid-day revealed, “I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery, b**b job, change nose or bone structure. I had to always pad my chest and was told to get a b**b job done. Many times, I would think, ‘Should I? Is this the norm?’ because it was so openly spoken about and as an actor I questioned if I had to do it. But I didn’t and I am so grateful to God I didn’t because today I wouldn’t have been comfortable about it.”

She continued, “There are many people who choose corrective surgery and it is their choice. If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge.”

Well, Sameera Reddy has come a long way and we’re truly proud of her.

