Over the years, a lot of public figures have been accused of going under the knife. While actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and Shilpa Shetty openly confessed to getting surgeries done, many others like Mouni Roy have rubbished the rumours. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is also facing similar allegations currently. Scroll below for all the details.

Nikki rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Her bond with Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik remained a major highlight of her journey. Ever since she’s come out of the show, Tamboli has totally amped up her fashion game, serving drop-dead gorgeous looks that often leave fans breathless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday night was no different when Nikki Tamboli made a ravishing appearance at an event. The diva opted for a shimmery three-piece ensemble that consisted of a deep-plunging neckline blouse, a slit body-fitting skirt and a cape. The red-coloured outfit flaunted her toned midriff and set her cle*vage on display in a sensuous way.

Nikki Tamboli also shared the look on her official Instagram handle and captioned it, “All you need is love and a red dress.” While most should have been mesmerized by her beauty, they ended up trolling her look and accusing her of having a plastic body.

A comment read, “Ketni surgery karvaya gi”

Another commented, “Miracle of plastic surgery”

“Made by plastic,” a user reacted.

A troll reacted, “I can’t recognise her 😂looks different than big boss show”

“plastic ko 1 bhi movie nh mili abhi tk,” another wrote.

Take a look at the outfit pulled off by Nikki Tamboli below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the music video, Chhori.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Did Divya Agarwal Take A Dig At Trolls Shaming Her Over Varun Sood Breakup? Says “Still Here Holding Secrets From People Throwing Dirt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News