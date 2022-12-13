Megastar Amitabh Bachchan taught how to snap fingers and whistle to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Anshuman Pathak who appreciates Big B for his impressive voice and says that nobody can follow it.

Anshuman tells the host that he wants to learn to whistle and Big B replies that it is not tough and goes on to teach the kid how to whistle on the show.

The 9-year-old contestant told Amitabh Bachchan, “When the episode ends, and I want to go home, I snap my fingers and go home. Then if I forget something at home or forget to do something, I can snap my fingers, even to go to different countries”.

Big B made many attempts to teach him how to whistle but he failed to do it. At the end, he says: “I will learn it when I get my power.” His father also tells Big B that Anshuman has been a big fan of his since he started watching the show. Amitabh Bachchan hosted ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

