Raj Anadkat has broken several hearts with his announcement of quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This came across as yet another blow for Asit Kumarr Modi and the team who have previously been struggling with actors like Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha bidding goodbye to the sitcom. As they say, ‘the show must go on’ but what can the makers do if the viewers aren’t ready to move on? Scroll below to know how fans have been missing Tapu.

There had been rumours around Raj’s exit ever since Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta announced his exit. Our Tapu however remained tight-lipped for a very long time. It was only last week that he finally confirmed his exit in a lengthy note to fans on his official Instagram handle.

Ever since Raj Anadkat has been more active on social media serving fans with daily updates on his real life. He recently debuted a makeover and his new look seems to be very similar to the hairstyle Varun Dhawan dons. Most pointed out the uncanny resemblance while most Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans begged for him to return to the show.

“New Look 💥 New Me,” Raj Anadakat captioned his post which currently has 63.7K likes and over 450 comments. The comments section was bombarded with comparisons and Tapu fan base.

A user wrote, “Sir aapne Tarak Maheta kyu chod diya ?”

Another commented, “Are you coming back in TMKOC??????”

“He is copying varun dhawan😂😂 but this hairstyle not fit on raj,” read a comment.

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan said, “Tappu mere bhai aap vapas kab aa rahe ho serial me”

“Jaldi aao tmkoc me,” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Well, fans certainly miss Raj Anadkat in TMKOC.

