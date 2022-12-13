Kaveri Priyam On How Tough It Was To Break Through The Industry Wall

Advertisement

Kaveri Priyam, who gained a lot of appreciation for playing a negative character in the show ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, has now bagged the lead role in the show ‘Dil Diyan Gallaan’. She talked about not getting typecast and how tough it was for her to get a break in the industry.

She said: “I got my recognition and a breakthrough in my career through a character which was a grey shaded character. But over a period of time I learned that actors easily get typecast on TV than on any other platforms. I didn’t let this thought linger in my mind, rather I believed in the fact that if you can show the range in you as an actor, things will work out for you some day.”

“I believe if someone can play a grey shaded character well, then positive roles are much easier. But the whole point is about the way you want to be projected,” Kaveri Priyam added.

Kaveri Priyam recalled how tough it was for her to get her first project: “I would say, everything is a part of the journey. If you are passionate about your career and keep your eye on the aim, then the journey becomes a lot easier. I have always been passionate about acting and when I got the opportunity I started giving auditions.”

She continued to say about her initial years of struggle, saying: “I gave a number of auditions, even got rejected in many, but I considered that as a process of learning and struggle. Of course it took me some time to get my big project in 2018, this journey was difficult but enriching at the same time.”

When asked, if she was always passionate about acting, the actress told IANS: “Absolutely, acting was always there on my mind. I was a very creative child, but at the same time I came from an academically affluent family. My parents did have certain academic expectations from me, and I did well at it too.”

“To take out time for my creativity, I used to explore and write my own plays. I also participated in a lot of plays and curricular activities in school. And I have been blessed with parents who have always been very supportive and encouraging as well, at the same time parents have their own apprehensions about this industry and field. I convinced my parents and came here to pursue my career in acting,” Kaveri Priyam said.

The ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ actress added that shooting for her current show was all fun and she explored some amazing places.

“The entire journey with ‘Dil Diyan Gallaan’ right from the beginning has been very memorable for me as we started our journey from Golden Temple, then shooting in Chandigarh everything was quite authentic. So, I’m looking forward to more amazing experiences with the show.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It will be airing on Sony SAB.

