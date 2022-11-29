Prince Harry’s life has always been the talk of the town and as he is all set to release his memoir, there have been many celebrities reacting to the same. One of them included his alleged girlfriend Catherine Ommanney who was in a relationship with Prince Harry for a short while. She recently went candid about their fling revealing details about her passionate kiss with him.

The Royal Family enthusiasts were thrilled when they learnt that Prince Harry is gearing up to release his memoir. His memoir has been titled Spare and is slated to be released on 10 January 2023 consisting of 416 pages having Prince Harry’s photo as the book cover.

On the other hand, a recent report by The Sun made shocking revelations when the Real Housewives star Catherine Ommanney unveiled details about her fling with Prince Harry. He even expressed her opinion on whether she will be a part of his upcoming memoir or not. She said, “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two. It’s just not the done thing.”

Catherine went on to recall her first meeting with Prince Harry and revealed he was wearing an Australian- style hat which made her laugh. She also revealed that the moment they started talking to each other, it felt like there was no one else in the room.

“Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh, so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a t–t in that?.’ I don’t think he was used to people taking the mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room,” Catherine Ommanney revealed.

Catherine further mentioned that they went over to their friend’s place afterwards where they got intimate with each other while wrestling. She went on to add that as Prince Harry held her by her waist, he gave her the most passionate kiss she’s had in her life.

She added, “We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home.” She further spoke about the alleged encounter and added, “It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life.”

