Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in B-Town. The duo sends major couple goals every time they step out and pose together for shutterbugs. Before getting married in October 2012, the duo dated each other for a few years. During their courtship period, the duo featured in a number of films including Omkara and others LoC. The duo has often been seen indulging in some intimate scenes which has set the screens on fire.

For the unversed, the couple further fell in love while shooting for Tashan which also featured Akshay Kumar and later got married.

In 2010, Kareena Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan with Saif Ali Khan when they were dating but were yet to tie the knot. On the show, the filmmaker had asked them if they had any issues shooting intimate scenes on the screen with other actors replying to which they revealed they often have discussions about the same. Bebo went on to reveal that she had given Saif the heads up ahead of the release of her film Kambakkht Ishq which had her kissing scene with Akshay Kumar.

Reacting to the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on Karan Johar, “We are very open with whatever we do. I had warned him that this is what is there in the film (about Kambakkht Ishq), before the trial I had told him. He said ‘listen it is your work,’ but after that we both spoke and decided…”

While adding to the same, Saif Ali Khan said, “Not to snog on screen,” Saif added helpfully as KJo laughed. “It does kind of annoy you, you don’t want that stress,” adding “If you can’t go all the way, then you shouldn’t go a little bit of the way. Lovemaking is a different kind of art.”

On the same show, Saif Ali Khan had even defended his kiss with Deepika Padukone from Love Aaj Kal while taking a dig at Kareena Kapoor’s kiss with Akshay Kumar in Kambakkht Ishq. Saif added, “It was such a small kiss, the kiss from Kambakkht Ishq got cut, otherwise I don’t know if I would be sitting here even.”

