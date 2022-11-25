Jackie Shroff’s son, Tiger Shroff had debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti, and since then he has made a mark on millions of fans. Tiger enjoys a massive fan follower base on his social media platforms. Now, however, Tiger Shroff fans there’s an update regarding the actor & honestly, it’s not that shocking. Scroll below to find out!

Apart from acting, Tiger loves to spend his time in dance rehearsals and the gym. He is a fitness enthusiast and loves to dance and his moves are quite famous in Bollywood.

Now, according to reports, Tiger Shroff has parted ways with his earlier talent management agency and is now heading toward joining Karan Johar’s team. As a close source of the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “8 years ago, Tiger Shroff began his career and then scaled heights with Collective Artists Network (previously KWAN). They always shared a great relationship that went beyond the usual professional, contractual and business aspects. Actual friendships and emotional bonds were made which are sure to last a lifetime. Now Tiger is all set to begin a new chapter in his life and is moving his management responsibilities to DCA and Karan Johar”.

Well, DCA, or Dharma Cornerstone Agency is formed by Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh. It also manages artists, including Shanaya Kapoor, Roadies fame Varun Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others.

This is not the first time that we saw an artist joining another agency. Earlier, we found reports of Ranveer Singh parting ways from YRF and joining the Collective Artists Network.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Ganpath with Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. What are your thoughts about Tiger Shroff’s shift to the Dharma agency? Let us know in the comments!

