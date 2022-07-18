From the past few days, Karan Johar’s upcoming film Bedhadak is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Reports were abuzz that the film, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, is shelved. Along with Shanaya, the film also stars newcomers like Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma production.

Ever since the reports of the film being shelved made headlines, fans were eagerly waiting for the makers to react to the same.

Now a few days after the makers reacted to Bedhadak being shelved and revealed that these are mere rumours. In the recently released statement, it is being said that contrary to the reports Bedhadak is very much in the making and will commence next year. The released statement read, “#Bedhadak starring Gurfateh Pirzada, Shanaya Kapoor, and Lakshya is on track and the shoot to commence early next year. The actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for the film. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Dharma Productions.”

Earlier self-claimed critic Kamaal R Khan had taken a jibe and KJo in his tweet while reacting to Bedhadak getting shelved. He had tweeted, “After disaster result of #jugjuggjeeyo Karan Johar has understood that no use of giving fake collections, while trade knows the real collections. Hence Karan decided to be far away from Nepo Kids. Therefore he has shelved Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film #Bedhadak.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor had recently opened up about her daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut. Earlier speaking to ETimes, Sanjay Kapoor said, “The desire to be an actor is something that has to come from within. We cannot just counsel or guide someone into becoming an actor! If someone wants to be an actor, we shouldn’t stop that person from chasing their dream. I think this is a wonderful industry to work in and it was Shanaya’s decision to be an actor. Maheep and I have always encouraged her. She has been training for the last 8-9 years”

“People will only catch a glimpse of her on the screen now but she has been at it, preparing hard from the age of 12. She was always attending her dance classes, diction training and what not,” added Sanjay Kapoor.

Not many know, that prior to this, Shanaya has worked as Assistant Director on Janhvi Kapor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl..

