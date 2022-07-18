Started as a child actor, Siddharth Nigam slowly but steadily is creating his space in the Bollywood industry. While many struggled to find work, Sid’s talent from TV roles helped him reach to stage where he’ll be sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan. After a long time, Nigam will be seen on a big screen and in a recent chat, he spoke about the break, shared why he rejected Judwaa 2 and reveals if the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali title has really been changed.

Advertisement

Nigam entered the industry with Dhoom 3 and did several daily soaps along with music videos. Before signing Salman’s film, the actor was seen playing the lead in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero – Gayab Mode On.

Advertisement

Other than Aamir Khan starrer, Siddharth Nigam worked with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael but the film was a box office disaster. This was the main reason behind him not taking any kind of role. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he said, “When I did Dhoom 3, I made up my mind that I won’t do any younger roles. I didn’t want to play a popular actor’s bachpan ka role. I didn’t want to be in the category of a child artist.”

“That is the main reason why I took the break. Ab main bada ho raha hoon, meri bhi beard aana shuru ho gayi hain, so my time is coming (laughs),” Siddharth Nigam added. Explaining why he ejected some of the biggest films in the past, the actor shares, “I was offered Judwaa 2 to play Varun Dhawan’s childhood character. I didn’t want to do a bachpan ka role. Otherwise, it becomes difficult to get roles as a male lead.”

In the same interview, Nigam says that the title of Salman’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been changed and confirmed that the new title is ‘Bhaijaan’.

Talking about working with Salman Khan in the film, Siddharth Nigam says, “I’m really fortunate that I got this offer. I’m looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it’s a special moment for me.” While he calls, Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Bhaijaan, is fun-loving and sweet.

Must Read: Exclusive! “Ranbir Kapoor Will Open His Production House But Only Alia Bhatt Can Make It Work,” Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram