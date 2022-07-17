It’ll be dream come true for many when they’ll see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sharing screen space in a two-hero film. Seems like the universe is finally listening to the demands of fans as they’re indeed coming together. A few days ago, there were reports that claimed the two has collaborated with AR Murugadoss but the latest update suggests that it was Aamir Khan who is actually bringing the biggest superstars together.

Other than this project, SRK and Salman are also in talks with Aditya Chopra’s untitled project, but nothing has been confirmed yet and talks are still going on. While they’ll be making cameos in each other’s movies Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan earlier joined hands for Karan Arjun later Bollywood’s Bhaijaan made a special appearance in SRK’s Om Shanti Om. For years, fans are waiting with bated breath to see them together and as per Box Office Worldwide, it is Aamir Khan who is making this dream become a reality.

Interestingly it was AR Murugadoss who actually wanted to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Later, when the filmmaker approached Aamir Khan, (who has worked with Khan in Ghajini), the Lagaan star loved his idea and instantly set up their meeting.

As of now, it is not sure if Aamir will also share the screen with the other two superstars but seems like the actors are already on board. On the other hand, a detailed narration will soon take place and the project is set to go on floors by the second half of 2023.

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently working on Bhaijaan(earlier Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2.

