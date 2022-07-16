Shah Rukh Khan is everyone’s admiration and it is no secret. More than being a superstar, the actor is also touted as the ‘King of Romance’, who changed the definition of love on the big screen. Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebs ask SRK for advice at different events. Recalling one such event, we will tell you about the time when Sushant Singh Rajput asked the superstar for help to impress his girlfriend.

The story goes back to 2017 when SRK and SSR were a part of Farah Khan’s show Lip Sing Battle where they were seen shaking a leg together.

On the reality show, Sushant Singh Rajput began with asked Shah Rukh Khan if he wants the superstar to help him to impress his girlfriend with whom he wanted to walk on the journey of life. The Kedarnath actor heard telling SRK, “I have made a girlfriend after facing many difficulties. And I want to say to her that please walk with me on the journey of life. But she is not agreeing with me. To kya aap meri help kar sakte hain aur mere saath thoda sa unko keh sakte hain ki ‘chal chaiyya chaiyya’ (Can you help me and tell her to walk with me).”

Replying to him, Shah Rukh had said, “Ab ye mujhko apni girlfriend se baat karane ke liye kiraye pe bhi le jaaya karega (He will hire me and take me along to talk to his girlfriend from now on).” Watch the epic video below:

It is very much known that Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. There was time when he promised himself and said he’d party at SRK’s house Mannat one day and his dream did come true. Earlier speaking to Rediff about his craze for SRK, Sushant said, “During my growing up days, I watched a lot of Yash Raj films, especially Shah Rukh Khan films. I was a big fan of his films. I was never star-struck but I remember once I was sitting with my friends at a coffee shop near Shah Rukh’s house in Bandra. He had a party and I could see a lot of big cars entering his bungalow. I told myself that one day I would like to go inside and party with him. Fortunately, he had an Eid party this year and I was invited. I was really happy about that.”

After ending his life on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput continues to live in our hearts forever.

