It is common for two big Bollywood movies to release on the same date, especially after the pandemic as several movies had to be held back for almost two years. In some of these cases, however, a box office clash ends with both movies suffering but there are a few exceptions to this as well. We speak about this as a recent report suggests that our fan-favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon have their movies released on the same day and who do you think will win?

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia got married on the 14th of April this year through an intimate ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. The couple was reportedly together for almost five years before tying the knot and just a few days after their wedding, they announced through Insta that they are expecting their first baby. Alia even dropped a picture of them looking at the sonography screen, leaving all of us surprised and happy for the industry’s IT couple.

Now, according to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon face each other at the box office as both their films are expected to hit the theatres on the same date in February 2023.

A source close to the development told the publication that Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is most likely to release on February 10th, 2023, which is the already decided release date for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The team of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer had announced the release date with the first look itself but looks like they now have some competition.

The same report suggests that both these movies are perfect for Valentine’s Day watch and hence the release date. There are also speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won’t let their movies clash at the BO and in that case, makers might discuss and arrive at a better decision.

