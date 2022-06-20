Ranbir Kapoor has lately been on a roll with back-to-back film announcements and looks like his fans are in for a treat with all the movies releasing in the upcoming months of this year and the next year. The actor has lately been working on Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, which also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. In the most recent turn of events, a picture from the sets in Spain has leaked on the internet and it is sure to leave you excited over the upcoming venture.

For the unversed, Ranbir was previously in the news when the poster of his next collab with YRF, Shamshera, leaked and was spread out all over social media platforms. The actor can be seen donning a rugged look in the first glimpse of the film. The character gives a savage vibe with RK’s grown and ungroomed hair which is topped up with a long beard. Other than this, he is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, the trailer of which has the internet shook, to the core.

In the most recent BTS picture released from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen lifting Shraddha up in his arms while wearing a bright smile. The photograph, taken in Spain, shows Ranbir in a printed-half sleeve shirt styled with a set of black glares. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a light blue printed dress while her hands are wrapped around his shoulders. She is also spotted wearing sunglasses while a bunch of foreigners carry on with their lives in the background of the picture.

This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor film was initially planned to hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day next year but the date was eventually pushed to Holi 2023.

What do you think about this leaked picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from Luv Ranjan’s next? Let us know in the comments!

