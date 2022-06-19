It was just 4 days ago that the trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy adventure film Brahmastra was unveiled. While many showed it with praises for its VFX, sets and characters, many also trolled the makers for a number of things. One of them was for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva wearing shoes while entering what many believe to be a temple.

For those who don’t know, within 24 hours of the trailer release, netizens criticized the makers of the Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan film for showing RK entering what they feel is a temple with shoes and ringing the bell. Now Ayan has issued a clarification on it,, Read on.

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, Ayan Mukerji announced that the 4K trailer of Brahmastra is out. Sharing the trailer link of the Ranbir Kapoor-led flick in his bio, the director captioned his post, “OUR TRAILER IN 4K ! Please Click on the Link in Bio – for a better, sharper, clearer watch.” Along with it, he added, “We got a lot of comments on why we didn’t load our Trailer in 4K. A better resolution is of course, the better way to see these images we worked so hard to create! So although delayed – Here it is ! 💥 And… Thank You for the feedback that led to us doing this 🎈💥”

But that wasn’t all Ayan Mukerji spoke about in the post. Addressing the backlash Brahmastra received for Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes, while ringing the bell and entering the ‘temple,’ the director noted, “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The director of the much-awaited multi-starrer added, “My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal.”

Ayan Mukerji continued, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha. Besides them, the first film of the planned trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and more. The film is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

