Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in a relationship for a long time and currently, they are happily married. However, even before the two came together, RK has been in a relationship since his school days and in one of the interviews, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor spoke about his relationships and what change she would like to see in him. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s love reportedly bloomed while the two were shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra, which has been in the making for almost 6 years. The trailer for the movie was recently released and is getting a lot of appreciation.

Advertisement

Back in 2011, Neetu Kapoor in an interview with Firstpost spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and his relationships. She said, “He is too soft. He can’t hurt anybody. It’s the same with his relationships, he does not know how to say no, and gets into the deep end! I see it happening and can do nothing about it.”

“The first time he (Ranbir Kapoor) felt involved, I knew the girl was not right for him. (how typically mother is that!). But when I told him, he rebelled. So I learnt to tackle it another way. I told him don’t get serious so soon, the more you see the more you know and learn, so meet many girls, and go out with them, but don’t commit yet. But I have learnt to not be an irritant. I say it once and move away. It works,” Neetu Kapoor added.

Further, she reacted to RK being termed a ladies’ man, she said, “I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don’t see him approaching a girl. It’s they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no and gets involved. But he does confide in me, and sometimes asks my advice. And I speak to him like a friend, and even try to get him out of an involvement if that is the best option.”

Although Ranbir Kapoor is currently married to Alia Bhatt, during the time, Neetu Kapoor answered what kind of girl she wants RK to get married to. Someone who will understand how simple he is. That he is a daal chawal sort of boy, that he not very high maintenance and will not really appreciate having a high maintenance wife. He’s more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has. The best girl for him will be someone who loves him for who he is, not what he is. But I know he is not serious about anyone right now. He can’t keep that from me. It would all come tumbling out when it happens,” the actress said.

On the work front, Neetu is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Must Read: Brahmastra Makers Trolled, Bollywood Called ‘Urduwood’ For Making Ranbir Kapoor Wear Shoes In Temple (Apparently!), One Says “Agar Hindu Abhi Bhi Chup Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram