From London Dreams, Aashiqui 2 to Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur has improved a lot and has proved his acting mettle. Apart from his effortless performances, the actor is known for his charming persona, a thing which even made Ranveer Singh allegedly lose his girlfriend in his college days. Scroll below to know the exciting details.

None other than Ranveer had himself once revealed that he and Aditya were in the same junior college. Ranveer, who himself is super fun in real life, had to lose his girlfriend to the Aashiqui 2 actor. Ranveer even shared that Aditya was immensely popular among girls.

Talking to Neha Dhupia on her radio show, No Filter Neha season 2 in 2017, Ranveer Singh had shared, “He (Aditya) was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapur.”

However, later Aditya Roy Kapur had denied the claims made by Ranveer Singh on him of stealing his girlfriend. In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, he had shared, “Maybe, I didn’t know how he felt.” “Only around eight months after that (Ranveer’s break up), did I start seeing her,” the Fitoor actor added.

Well, even if it’s true, we really can’t blame Aditya Roy Kapur! Who doesn’t want to be with such a charming person?

