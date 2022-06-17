Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in B-Town who never shied away from talking about their love life. On many occasions, the couple had spoken about their personal life and whatnot. A few years ago, when the two appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and the actress revealed that Rishi never had an affair but claims he used to tell her a lot of things while he was drunk.

For the unversed, the two got married in 1980 and were together for 40 years before the Mera Naam Joker star took his last breath in 2020 after battling cancer for 2 years. His death was the biggest shock for everyone as he has given a large number of memorable performances and blockbuster films.

Coming back to the topic, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017 and the actress shared a hilarious anecdote from their love life and addressed if Rishi had any kind of affair. She said, “See, he has never had affairs. But he is human, you can like somebody. I can like somebody. So what?”

Further elaborating, Neetu Kapoor said, “Imagine he has a friend named Rahul. He comes home. At eight o’clock, he starts drinking. We talk about normal things like what happened during the day etc. At 10 o’clock, the wife becomes Rahul. Then he starts telling me, ‘Yeah, she is damn sexy, yaar.’”

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor denied her claims, while the actress shares how she tries to dig deeper. “Then I also become Sherlock and I ask, ‘Oh, really? What happened?’ Then he says, ‘She came and flirted with me, then this is what I did.’ I want to investigate more. I can’t fight because he is on a different level. So I keep on hearing. The next morning I tell him, ‘Oh, so this heroine said this to you?’ He says, ‘How do you know?’ I say, ‘You told me last night’”, she explained.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo which is set to release on June 24, 2022. The film also stars, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor along with Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

