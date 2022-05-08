On April 30, 2022, Kapoor Khandaan remembered Rishi Kapoor on his 2nd death anniversary. In 2020, the legendary actor breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai after battling deadly C for two years. During that difficult phase, Ranbir Kapoor’s now wife and then-girlfriend Alia Bhatt stood like a rock by the Kapoor family. However, after reeling with the death of her husband, yesteryear’s actress Neetu Kapoor got back to work to take her mind off.

Advertisement

On April 14, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a hush-hush wedding affair at their residence in Mumbai. Their union was witnessed by their family members and close friends.

Advertisement

After Rishi Kapoor’s death, Neetu Kapoor went back to the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo to complete her shooting schedule. Currently, the actress is seen on the judging panel of a dance show Dance Deewane Juniors. After RK’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor sat down for an interview with Film Companion where she hit back at trolls who trolled for apparently ‘enjoying her life’ after Rishi’s death.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra, she said, “There are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying. They want to see that crying widow type you know there’s some there’s a section of people. This is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this is the way I will heal. There are some people that cry and heal. Some people do laugh and heal. I cannot forget my husband,”

Furthermore, Neetu Kapoor went on to spill the beans on her last conversation with Rishi Kapoor, on his deathbed at the hospital. She said, “Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14, but April 13 was the puja. For those two weeks, he was on the ventilator and there was no conversation and no communication. There was no interaction–well, there was, he was looking at me, and I took an iPad with alphabet and I told him to point out what he wanted to say, but he couldn’t lift his finger.”

“It was just Ranbir and me in the hospital, and to see him go through that was so tormenting. To see a man like him… he wanted to say so much, and he couldn’t express. I couldn’t see him like that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released posthumously on March 31.

Must Read: When Shilpa Shetty ‘Took A While’ To Say Yes To Raj Kundra After Getting ‘Only’ A 5-Carat Diamond Ring In Proposal, Said “This Isn’t What I Imagined”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube