Bollywood divas leave no opportunity to flaunt their big rocks. And well, it makes sense they’re so huge and pretty, why wouldn’t they want to flaunt them. A while ago, Alia Bhatt shared more pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony where she was seen flaunting her big engagement ring and so, today we bring you a throwback to the time when Raj Kundra proposed to the actress Shilpa Shetty with a 5-carat diamond ring. Yes, we ain’t kidding!

Raj happens to be a businessman from the UK. Once when Shilpa appeared at Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show, she narrated a funny anecdote about how it all started between Raj and her. Mind you, Shilpa’s proposal was straight out of a fairytale, read it at your own risk. Haha!

Shilpa Shetty told Shibani Dandekar, “I was in Paris for the Karl Lagerfeld show. Raj flew down and proposed to me. He had booked out the whole banqueting hall at the Grand. A bit OTT. He had these violinists playing. He conned me into it. He told me, ‘We’re having lunch at a friend’s place, so just dress up well.’ My sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He had told me from Mumbai that we will be going to this really cool place but I had no clue. He had already asked my parents.”

Shilpa Shetty continued and revealed that Raj Kundra planned a fancy meal course for her and during the last round which is desert, he proposed to her with a 5-carat diamond ring. She said, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with.”

Isn’t that sweet? We are not crying, you are.

