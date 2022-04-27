Bollywood’s most loved and adored couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got hitched on April 14. Their very subtle yet dreamy intimate wedding with family and close friends was something everyone was looking up to.

Now finally, we get to see the two love birds spend the rest of their lives as husband and wife.

The pictures shared by the actress and her family member indeed made our hearts swell with awe, it was evident that both of them are head over heels for each other. However, we got our hands on a video from their varmala ceremony, showing how RK introduces his now wife Alia to all the members present during the wedding, and trust us, it will make you want to get hitched right away!

So talking about the sweet video shared by Filmfare, it shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt standing in the middle of the crowd, exchanging their varmala’s (garlands), followed by sharing a sweet kiss. Reacting to this, all the family members and friends present during the ceremony, cheered for the newlyweds.

As the video continues, we could see Ranbir Kapoor holding his bride Alia Bhatt’s hand and introducing her to his family as his wife. He is heard saying, “Say hi to my wife”. Reacting to this sweet gesture, Alia blushes and waves to everyone saying, “Hi.” All the members wave back and say ‘Hi’ to the bride.

Aww! That was so sweet that it surely might give anyone diabetes just by watching it!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back to work. While RK is busy working on his upcoming film ‘Animal’, his wife Alia is all set to make her debut in Hollywood alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

What are your thoughts about the sweet video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their varmala ceremony? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

