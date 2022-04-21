Bollywood lovers – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – recently surprised one and all when they tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends. After 5 years of togetherness, the couple got hitched in a private ceremony on April 13. Just like Alia and Ranbir’s love affair, the latter’s past has also been the talk of the town, always. Before his now-wife Alia Bhatt, the Rockstar actor has been in news for reportedly dating his co-star of multiple films Katrina Kaif.

But did you know, Alia Bhatt’s cousin Emraan Hashmi had once asked Katrina Kaif to dump her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor? If not then read on!

It so happened when Emraan Hashmi arrived on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan with his uncle and Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt. During the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Emraan for one piece of advice for Ranbir Kapoor, he said “Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype. The press wants it more than you.” When asked about Katrina Kaif, he added, “Lose him.”

Not only that during the same game round, when KJo asked him what he would like to steal from Ranbir Kapoor, he had said, “His girlfriends.” Watch the video below:

Well, not only Emraan Hashmi, even Mahesh Bhatt had called Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi overrated. When the filmmaker was also asked to name a biopic based on Ranbir’s life, he replied saying, “Ladies’ man.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently busy with his back-to-back projects. Just a few days after his wedding, the actor resumed his work. This work, RK was snapped at the airport leaving for the Animal shoot. The actor is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s directorial.

That apart, Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera opposite Sanjay Dutt and Kiara Advani and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

