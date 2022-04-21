Back in the day, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s relationship was the talk of the town. The ex-couple dated for three years before parting ways and in an interview later, Raveena opened up that the actor promised to marry her but didn’t. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Akshay confessed of getting engaged to the actress in one of his interviews and called off their marriage later. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It all started on the sets of Rajiv Rai’s film ‘Mohra’ in 1994 and their romance rumours went crazy viral in the media industry. The duo was spotted together on different occasions after their film was released. Reportedly, after Akshay proposed to Raveena for marriage and post that the actress stopped signing movies and wanted to be a housewife.

Soon after, Raveena Tandon confirmed the news of her engagement with Akshay Kumar and revealed that it was an intimate affair and they got engaged in a temple in the presence of the actor’s family who flew from Delhi and Raveena’s family.

After their engagement rumours went viral, soon their breakup rumours started doing the rounds in the media. Later in an interview with Rediff, Akshay Kumar confirmed calling off the engagement and said, “It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all,” as reported by Bollywood Life.

In fact, the Khiladi Kumar revealed that even after breaking up, the two maintained a cordial work relationship and said, “In fact, I’ve been shooting for a long time with Raveena even after we broke up.”

The actor also clarified about ‘Barood’ director Pramod Chakravorty having a hard time shooting him and Raveena Tandon together, Akshay Kumar said, “That’s again wrong. Raveena is a very professional actress. She won’t do that. We have already finished shooting for Pramod Chakravorty’s Barood. And who said we’re not even on talking terms? We are indeed talking.”

What are your thoughts on Akshay calling off his engagement with Raveena back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

