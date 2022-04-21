Much like every year, Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party was a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood stars were present at the event. The highlight of the event was when Shehnaaz Gill met the Pathaan star.

King Khan appeared in a black pathaani suit, looking charming as ever, while Sana looked pretty in a white ensemble. Now Bigg Boss 13 contestant recalls a time when she couldn’t understand why people were such fans of SRK. Scroll down to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube channel where they reacted to cult classic Andaaz Apna Apna. The actress also opened up about her admiration for Shah Rukh. She said, “Punjab mein rehti thi, main apni duniya mein rehti thi. Lekin, jab main iss badi si duniya mein aa gayi, maine socha, Shah Rukh Khan se itna pyaar sab karte hain, main kyun nahin karti pyaar? Maine unke pictures dekhi, main fan ho gayi.”

Shehnaaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and hosted by Salman Khan, also expressed her respect for him and said, “Jab koi aapko appreciate karta hai, woh toh tumhari favourite list mein aata hai. He knows whom to talk to and about what, he’s confident.”

When Tanmay Bhatt asked her whether she had the superstar’s number, she said that she doesn’t. She also said that she always addresses him as ‘sir’, out of respect, automatically.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathaan. The film will also see Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. Recently, the superstar announced his film Dhunki with Rajkumar Hirani on social media.

Sharing a funny video on Instagram, SRK captioned, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023”.

