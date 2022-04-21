A lot of noise is being made over Akshay Kumar joining the likes of Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan to promote a tobacco brand. The actor was actually endorsing elaichi products of Vimal but even that didn’t go very well with his fans. Now, Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK is taking digs and is back at calling him a “Canadian.” Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Most by now know that Akshay has already responded to his angry fans and ended up stepping back as the brand ambassador of the brand. He also apologized to his fans and promised that he will use the remuneration for a good cause.

Advertisement

Despite that, KRK seems to be in a mood to roast. Not just Akshay Kumar, Kamaal R Khan has also taken hotshots at Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. To begin with, he asked the Govt to take their Padmashri awards back. His tweet read, “Desh Ke 3 #Padmashri are selling #PanMasala! It’s an insult of Padma Shri award.”

Reacting to the apology made by Akshay Kumar, KRK wrote, “He is again fooling the public. So one more review is coming soon.”

Desh Ke 3 #Padmashri are selling #PanMasala! It’s an insult of Padma Shri award. pic.twitter.com/t0swDUr8Q9 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

He is again fooling the public. So one more review is coming soon. https://t.co/mUpYe6Uxfo — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

Another tweet by the self-proclaimed critic read, “According to rule #Padmashri can’t be given to any foreigner. If Padmashri was given to Canadian @akshaykumar by mistake, then it should be taken away now. If Akshay did lie that he is an Indian to get #Padmashri then he should apologise and return the award.”

According to rule #Padmashri can’t be given to any foreigner. If Padmashri was given to Canadian @akshaykumar by mistake, then it should be taken away now. If Akshay did lie that he is an Indian to get #Padmashri then he should apologise and return the award. @ndtvindia @aajtak — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

He also questioned Ajay Devgn’s career and predicted that Runway 34 will be his last film in theatres. “I strongly believe that #Runway34 is the last film of Ajay Devgn, which is releasing in the theatres. Once this film will become a disaster, then Ajay won’t release any of his film in the theatres,” his tweet read.

I strongly believe that #Runway34 is the last film of Ajay Devgn, which is releasing in the theatres. Once this film will become a disaster, then Ajay won’t release any of his film in the theatres. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 21, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Criticised For Avoiding Paps & Hiding Behind An Umbrella, Fans Say “Not Liking This Behaviour”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube