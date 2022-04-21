Akshay Kumar has been facing the wrath of the netizens ever since he endorsed a product by a Tobacco selling brand, Vimal Elaichi. While Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have gone through something similar in the past, netizens this time dug out an old video of our Khiladi where he said he would never promote or be part of a gutka ad. Owing to all the backlash, he’s finally stepped down from the association. Scroll below for details.

It was just yesterday when reports of Ajay Devgn reacting to the latest controversy began doing the rounds. He basically follows the mantra ‘to each its own’ and even questions why certain things are so wrong, why are they being sold in the first place?

Now, Akshay Kumar has finally broken the silence on his ad that featured him promoting elaichi from the tobacco brand. Not only has he apologized, but also stepped down as an ambassador. But he clarified that he will have to fulfill commitments as per the contract signed by him earlier.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared, “I’m sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

His lengthy note continued, “I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

Check it out below:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chillar.

