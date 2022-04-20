Ayushmann Khurrana completes 10 years in Bollywood today. The actor made his debut with Vicky Donor which clocks 10 years of its release. Only Ayushmann’s diehard fans know that much before he became an actor, he has been a Radio Jockey, Video Jockey, winner of MTV Roadies’ 2nd season in 2004. He went on to pursue acting and is now a successful and most loved actor on B-Town.

Not many know his first few jobs required him to meet and interview celebrities. During his latest interview, the Bala actor spilt the beans on how a couple of times actors were rude to him.

Ayushmann Khurana told Bollywood Bubble, “Yeah yeah, a lot of times. Naam thodi bataunga (I will obviously not take their names). It’s just that when you interview with people, your A-game should be out there. Like if you are asking me questions, I should be interested in questions and also give you answers which make sense, and it’s interactive and engages the audience. Most of the actors, don’t care, sometimes. Maybe that time they didn’t.”

He went on to add, “They didn’t remember. Because if your films are releasing, you have 20 interviews lined up, they don’t remember. I am glad they don’t, it would have been embarrassing for them.”

Recently, IANS quoted Ayushmann Khurrana talking about his decade-long journey in Bollywood. He said, “It brings back a deluge of fond memories, reminds me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. It further reinforced my belief about never picking safe scripts. I think audiences have a certain expectation from my brand of cinema today and I hope to entertain them thoroughly throughout my career in movies. I thank every filmmaker who took a punt on me. I’m who I’m today because of them and all the films that I have done.”

