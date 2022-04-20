Time and again we have seen Bollywood films, songs, and scenes being copied from Hollywood and getting called out for the same. But this time it is different. This time a Hollywood film has been accused of copying a scene from a Bollywood film. Strange but true! Well, we are talking about Marvel’s first movie with a Chinese-American superhero titled Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings which has a scene inspired by Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani.

Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings was a box-office hit that earned more than $400 million worldwide.

A new comparison video of Shang-Chi and Bajirao Mastani is doing the rounds of social media and it’s grabbing everyone’s attention for all the right reasons. The viral clip sees frame to frame comparison between these two films which netizens believe is bluntly copied. The clip opens with a wide frame of the lead actors on their horses getting ready for the battle.

Before we say more, we want you to first say the video and then decide for yourself. Check out!

Soon after the video surfaced, some called it copied and some called it Hollywood’s revenge. A reddit user wrote, “This is a blatant copy but yet no one would have issues since it’s HW taking from BW.” While replying to the comment, another user wrote, “Ummm, there was a lot of criticism of a couple of scenes in Barfi copying iconic Hollywood scenes, especially the dummy on the couch scene from “Singing In The Rain”. Films regularly copy earlier films as do TV shows. It just happens. BTW before downvoting Barfi is one of my favorite films and I have watched it several times.”

Another user read, “Bro it is hundred percent copy because bajirao mastani is internationallly recognized movie. If you checkout any song of this movie or in general any SLB‘s songs comment section is owned by foriegners and many stars like grimes and elon musk also posted about this movie.” A comment even read, “mujhe lag hi raha tha kahi toh dekha hai aisa scene. Kinda funny how Bajirao’s scene actually looks good and realistic compared to PS1 background from shang chi. ab har jagah post karke viral karo isko.”

Meanwhile, Bajirao Mastani stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was labelled as blockbuster at the box-office. The film made a lifetime collections of 356 crores.

Well, what are your thoughts on the video? Do let us know by commenting down below!

