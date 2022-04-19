Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who gave films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy or his last release 83. The actor’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been making headlines for a long time and fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the film.

Now the wait is finally over as the makers have released the trailer of the film. Needless to say, the actor is seen in a quirky avatar and it is now making a lot of buzz on social media. The trailer has left us wanting for more.

In the tailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer Singh is seen playing the role of Boman Irani’s son, who is the sarpanch of his village. Shalini Pandey is seen as Ranveer‘s wife who is pregnant for the second time and this time her father-in-law (Boman Irani) and mother-in-law (Ratna Pathak Shah) want her to bear a son which is prevalent in much of the small town or remote villages.

The trailer takes a fast pace when they get to know that Shalini is pregnant with a girl child, they want her to abort the child but Jayeshbhai would do anything to protect his unborn baby. Ranveer flees along with his wife and daughter. Thus begins the cat and mouse game between him and his father.

Watch the hilarious trailer below:

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to release on May 13 after much delay. Last week, the makers unveiled a new look from the film where he looks surprised holding an unborn baby in his hand, with the umbilical cord still intact. The poster’s tagline was “Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki?”

Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, “Aapko kya lagta hai? #JayeshbhaiJordaar | @shalzp | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay (sic).”

