Disha Patani is one Bollywood diva, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. The Baaghi 2 actress enjoys a humongous fan following of 50.1 million people on Instagram and every time she posts a photo, it takes social media by storm for all the right reasons. Apart from her acting prowess, Disha also makes headlines for her stunningly hot bod and for her rumoured love affair with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Disha made her Bollywood debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in MS Dhoni. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the actress portrayed the role of Priyanka Jha in the film.

Coming back, Disha Patani created waves with her latest photos when she sizzled in a tan brown cut out bikini. As seen in the photo, the actress poses sideways showing off her sizzling bikini body. Soon after she shared her photos, netizens had a field day as they trolled the actress for posing the sun-kissed photo.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Yeh Dekh ke Tiger ki toh buri halat hogi,” while another user referred to the popular meme on Tiger’s dialogue and wrote, “Are chotti bachi ho kya.” A netizen even wrote, “After seeing you, red wine will get toxicated.”

Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Earlier, Disha Patani had taken to social media to share another photo of her posing with utter style and perfection. The actress posed in a black sports bra and and shorts showing off her curvaceous body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha Patani recently wrapped up shooting for Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. The film also stars Raashi Khanna in the pivotal roles. That apart she also has KTina in her kitty. Disha often shares BTS photos from the sets of her film.

Coming back, what do you think about Disha Patani’s latest photo? Do let us know your comments below.

