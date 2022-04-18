Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is one of the most popular personalities of Bollywood who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A part of the audience finds him unintentionally funny and dramatic while others actually put his opinions in high regard. In a recent turn of events, the actor/ self-proclaimed critic announced the sequel of his film Deshdrohi and the internet is having a gala time, considering it as a new meme template.

For the unversed, Khan featured in a movie named Deshdrohi in the year 2008 which allegedly had a mere budget of 3 crores. It was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and narrated the story of a man named Raja Yadav who ends up in a pickle when he kills a well-connected man in Mumbai. The movie was severely criticized by most people but there were a few who genuinely liked the movie.

On April 18th early morning, KRK took to Twitter to make a major announcement about his next film and also claimed that it will be bigger than SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 has KRK holding up a metal gun while wearing a serious look on his face. The shiny leather jacket and early 2000s style shades also added a special effect to the poster.

A little note at the bottom mentions that the movie will be produced and directed by him while featuring him as the main lead. In the caption of the post, KRK wrote, “Shooting is going to start soon!”

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

As a response, several people decided to share hilarious jokes and memes on KRK’s idea. Here’s a look at a few of the best ones.

What do you think about KRK’s Deshdrohi 2? Let us know in the comments below.

