Superstar Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big screen Hindi entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. Scroll below for some exciting details.

It has been widely said that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the freshest films to be made by the Hindi film industry. Today, Yash Raj Films surprised entertainment journalists across India by sending them a trailer launch invite in the form of ‘a scentless soap to convey the fragrance of the film!’

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma too received this unscented soap with a personalised letter from Jayeshbhai and she was ‘curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!’, at the trailer launch! Check her post on social media:

Never before has a gimmick like this been activated to market a film worldwide and the reason for the same will be revealed when the Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer drops tomorrow morning at 11 am!

Producer Maneesh Sharma elaborates on this clutter-breaking high-concept marketing gimmick. He says, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film with its own unique cinematic fragrance. It attempts to break societal barriers and prejudices in the most unlikely way. So, when we were brainstorming on the promotional aspect, our challenge was how do we convey the ethos, the cinematic fragrance of our film. Finally, we decided to do what our hero Jayesh-bhai would have done!”

Maneesh adds, “Throughout the film he is trying to bring about a constructive change through strangely disruptive choices. So, we simply followed his footsteps (a scentless soap to convey the fragrance of our film): the scentless soap symbolizes what Jayeshbhai, both the person and the film, are trying to say and do. Our society has constructs which are stale and scentless – hence the scentless soap. Jayeshbhai intends to break and re-mould those constructs.”

Maneesh further adds, “Jayeshbhai does the most unheroic things yet turns out to be the hero of our film. The soap might be scentless but the trailer will surely leave a scent of its own. It is the scent of Jayeshbhai. It is the scent of a polite anarchist.”

The much-awaited Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, also starring Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer, has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film is releasing on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

